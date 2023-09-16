What channel is Washington playing on today, Sept. 16?
The Washington Huskies hope to continue their torrid start to 2023 against Michigan State, but what time and channel is Washington football on today?
Everything you could want to see from the Washington Huskies to begin the 2023 college football season has been there. Michael Penix Jr. has been an early Heisman Trophy leader and the Huskies have blown out San Jose State and Tulas to begin the year. They could be tested in Week 3, however, as the Washington game today has Kalen DeBoer's team going to East Lansing to face 2-0 Michigan State.
There's no question that Mel Tucker has thrown Michigan State into turmoil coming into this game. But perhaps there's a chance the Spartans rally without their coach (or it's addition by subtraction). Moreover, a Washington defense that some were skeptical of entering the season hasn't been tested while Michigan State QB Noah Kim has performed well to this point.
It's certainly the biggest test Washington football has seen in the 2023 season. But if you're looking through your channel guide, you won't see the Huskies there.
So what channel is the Washington game on today, Sept. 16, against Michigan State? We've got you covered!
What channel and time is Washington on vs. Michigan State today?
Washington vs. Michigan State from East Lansing will be streaming exclusively on Peacock with kickoff set for a start time of 5 p.m. ET. As the Spartans are the home team for this contest, the Big Ten's new streaming deal with NBC and Peacock has this high-profile matchup on the streaming service this week, as we've seen with several games before. Overall, it will be an NBC-quality and similar broadcast, just on the streaming service.
How to watch college football on Peacock
For college football fans who haven't streamed games on Peacock yet, it's super simple. Simply go to the Peacock website and sign up for a subscription plan to the service. The cheapest plan begins at $5.99 per month and will give fans access to all of the college football you could want, including the Washington game against Michigan State.