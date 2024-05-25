How to watch Caitlin Clark in Fever vs. Sparks WNBA matchup: TV channel, live stream
Caitlin Clark has brought an unprecedented number of eyes to the WNBA since the No. 1 overall pick in this offseason's draft made the jump from Iowa to joining the Indiana Fever. Her games have had record numbers for viewership and, despite some criticism of her play as she's been under the microscope, she's put up some impressive numbers through the first five games of her professional career.
The one number that Clark hasn't put up just yet, though, is perhaps the most important for her and the Fever: a win. Indiana is a dismal 0-5 to start the 2024 WNBA season and the Fever fans are hoping that changes soon. They'll have their next chance on Friday night as Indiana goes on the road to face the Los Angeles Sparks led by the fearsome duo of Dearica Hamby and Kia Nurse.
Will Clark and the Fever get their first win of the year, or will they drop to 0-6 to begin the season? One thing's for sure, you'll want to be there to watch the action, and we have you covered with everything you need to watch the Fever vs. Sparks game on Friday night.
What channel is Caitlin Clark playing on tonight in Fever vs. Sparks?
Caitlin Clark and the Fever will be taking the Sparks on Friday night with the game broadcast on ION. For those unfamiliar with the channel, it is available on multiple DirecTV packages and can be found on Channel 305 if you have the satellite TV service at your home or where you're trying to watch the game. This is also a new partner for WNBA coverage and should offer the ability to watch more games across the country.
What time does the Fever game start vs. Sparks tonight?
The Fever vs. Sparks game will start at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday night as Caitlin Clark takes the floor for the sixth time in her still-young WNBA career. As mentioned, she will still be searching for the first win of her professional career since departing from the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Sparks might be her best chance yet as L.A. has started off with middling results at just 1-2 on the year.
How to watch Fever vs. Sparks: Stream Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game
- Date: Friday, May 24
- Start Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
- Location: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: WNBA League Pass, FuboTV
Streaming for Friday's Fever game featuring Caitlin Clark is available, of course, through WNBA League Pass, which is available for a subscription. The year-long subscription costs only $34.99 per season while a monthly subscription will run you only $12.99 per month.
Caitlin Clark fans can also find the WNBA action streaming live on FuboTV, which is available for a paid subscription to the service. Even better for fans, if you sign up for FuboTV as a new user right now, you will be eligible for a 7-day free trial with the streaming service, which will allow you watch the Fever vs. Sparks game and much, much more.