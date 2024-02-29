What a blockbuster Phillies-Astros trade for Kyle Tucker would actually look like
By Curt Bishop
The Houston Astros may soon be reaching an inflection point, one that might involve them trading one of their big stars.
They already extended Jose Altuve, but Alex Bregman is set to enter free agency next year.
Another player that might be considered in a trade package is right fielder and slugger Kyle Tucker.
Recently, our very own Zach Rotman proposed three potential blockbuster trade ideas involving Tucker. One such idea involved a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, who the Astros defeated in the 2022 World Series.
In this piece, we will examine that trade package and what it would actually take for the Phillies to pull this off.
Kyle Tucker to the Phillies?
Tucker will be a free agent after the 2025 season, so any trade that would take place involving him probably won't happen until the end of the 2024 season.
The proposed trade package would involve the Phillies sending prospects Justin Crawford, Mick Abel, and Aidan Miller back to Houston. Abel might be the most interesting piece, as Rotman explained, as he is the only top-100 prospect from that group according to MLB Pipeline.
It's important to note that things are uncertain in Houston after they essentially broke the bank to sign closer Josh Hader. This means that funds might be limited, not just to retain Tucker, but Bregman as well after this season.
But when Tucker hits free agency, so too while Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. With Bryce Harper now at first base, it's very likely that the Phillies will pursue an outfield bat or two. This is where Tucker comes in.
He won't come cheap, but the money from Schwarber and Realmuto's contracts will be off the books.
But if the Astros want to get anything of value for him from the Phillies, or whichever team they trade with, the clock is ticking to trade him.
If by some chance the Astros are out of contention at the trade deadline this season, a deal could come about a little bit quicker. And with two years of club control left, Houston could get an even bigger package.
The Phillies have the prospect capital to get a deal done for Tucker. We'll have to wait and see how things pan out for both Philadelphia and Houston in 2024 and beyond.