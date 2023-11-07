What channel is Texas basketball on today vs. Incarnate Word?
By Scott Rogust
The 2023-24 men's college basketball season is about to begin. Every team will compete for one goal -- winning the National Championship after making it through the NCAA March Madness Tournament.
One team that is set to begin their season on Monday night is the Texas Longhorns. Last season, they won the Big 12 Championship and clinched the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. But, the Longhorns were eliminated in the Elite Eight by the No. 16 seed Miami Hurricanes.
Entering the season-opener, Rodney Terry's team received the No. 18 seed on the Associated Press. The Longhorns tip-off on Monday, Nov. 6, where they face the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 8:00 p.m. ET. For those wondering where to watch it, we have you covered.
What channel is Texas basketball on today vs. Incarnate Word?
The Texas vs. Incarnate Word game will be broadcasted exclusively on the Longhorn Network.
The Longhorn Network airs around 175 live events every year. It is a partnership between the University of Texas, LEARFIELD, and ESPN.
There will be 12 games set to air on the Longhorn Network, including the season-opener against Incarnate World. Here is the full list of games:
- Monday, Nov. 6: vs. Incarnate Word, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Friday, Nov. 10: vs. Delaware State, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Nov. 15: vs. Rice, 9:00 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 26: vs. Wyoming, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Thursday, Nov. 30: vs. Texas State, TBD
- Sunday, Dec. 9: vs. Houston Christian, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Friday, Dec. 22: vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Friday, Dec. 29: vs. UNC Greensboro, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Monday, Jan. 1: vs. UT Arlington, TBD
- Wednesday, Jan. 17: vs. UCF, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, Feb. 6: vs. Iowa State, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Feb. 10: vs. West Virginia, 3:00 p.m. ET
What channel is Longhorn Network on DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH and more?
As for what channel Longhorn Network will be on certain cable and satellite providers, we have that information for you below:
- AT&T TV: Channels 609 and 1609
- DirecTV: Channel 677
- Xfinity: Channel 676
- DISH: Chanel 407
- Spectrum: Channels 609 and 1609
- Verizon Fios: Channels 79, 320, and 579
Longhorn Network can also be streamed on the ESPN app and WatchESPN by logging in with your cable/satellite provider account credentials.