What channel is the London NFL game on between Falcons, Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons face off in London at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
By Josh Wilson
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are facing off in London, England at Wembley Stadium as part of the NFL's international series. The game is slated to kick off at around 9:15 a.m. ET, 2:15 local time.
The Jaguars come in looking to get their offense on track after a 1-2 start, and the Falcons, 2-1, look to add another win to help their quest further toward winning the wide open NFC South this season. Jacksonville is playing its 10th game in the country, and also plays its first-ever back-to-back weeks in the UK. Next week, they host the Buffalo Bills.
"Some are very dialed in, some are clueless," Chris Fowler proclaimed about the UK game at the open of the broadcast. It should be a fun environment for the game today, no matter the outcome.
Here's what you need to know on how to watch the game.
What channel is London NFL game on?
ESPN is carrying the London NFL game on its main broadcast channel, but you can also watch it on ESPN+.
Where to watch Toy Story NFL game
Disney and ESPN are producing an animated version of the game on the carpet of Andy's Room in the Toy Story universe. Uniquely, all players on the field are expected to be animated as Pixar characters with tracking data in real-time.
That version of the game, geared toward younger viewers, is available to stream on ESPN+ or Disney+.