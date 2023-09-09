What channel is LSU playing on today, Sept. 9?
What channel is the LSU game on today? Figuring out where to watch the Tigers face Grambling in Week 2 of the college football season.
The 2023 college football season did not begin the way the LSU Tigers faithful in Baton Rouge were hoping for a week ago.
Put in the Sunday night marquee position of Labor Day weekend, LSU was going blow-for-blow with Florida State in a Top 10 matchup in Week 1. But in the second half, the Tigers got mollywhopped, ultimately losing 45-24 to the Seminoles. That took Brian Kelly's team from No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 to No. 14 heading into Week 2.
The good news for the Tigers, however, is that they have an easy get-right game as a follow-up to facing FSU. LSU will play host to Grambling State on Saturday night in Death Valley with a game that has a point spread over 50.
LSU should roll to a victory, but some fans could be having trouble finding the channel for the game on Saturday, Sept. 9. So what channel is the LSU game on today? We've got you covered.
What channel is the LSU game on today, Sept. 9?
Saturday's LSU game against Grambling will be on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ that is part of a new streaming deal between the conference and ESPN. The game is not available to watch on traditional cable or satellite TV providers, so fans will only be able to stream the game with ESPN+ on Saturday night.
If you're wondering how to handle that, we've got the answers for you there too.
How to watch LSU football on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
Fans must sign up for a subscription to ESPN+ to access the streaming network and SEC Network+ as well. Plans for ESPN+ start at $9.99 per month, which gives users access to the LSU game on Saturday, SEC games throughout the season, and much more in the world of live sports. Unfortunately, there is no free trial offer, but it could be good value as is for any diehard college football fan.