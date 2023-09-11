What games is Manningcast scheduled for?
The beloved Manningcast is back for its third season. Here are the games Peyton and Eli will present an alternate telecast for in 2023.
The NFL season is finally underway and Week 1 is set to conclude with the first Manningcast of the season.
Peyton and Eli are back for the third season of their popular alternative telecast of Monday Night Football games and a teaser tweet for the new season has led to speculation that the duo will add a third co-host to the mix.
Regardless of who ends up teaming up with the Manning brothers (smart money would suggest Cooper Manning is the pick), the idea of watching Peyton and Eli break down a Monday night game like they were watching with you in your living room is a brilliant one. It's a shame that the alternate telecast isn't a weekly feature, but the Mannings will again do just ten games a year.
What Monday night games will the Manningcast cover this season?
The schedule for the Manningcast in 2023 is as follows, courtesy of The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.
NFL WEEK
DATE
MNF GAME
NETWORK
1
Sept. 11
Bills at Jets
ESPN2, ESPN+
4
Oct. 2
Seahawks at Giants
ESPN2
5
Oct. 9
Packers at Raiders
ESPN2
7
Oct. 23
49ers at Vikings
ESPN2
9
Nov. 6
Chargers at Jets
ESPN2
10
Nov. 13
Broncos at Bills
ESPN2
11
Nov. 20
Eagles at Chiefs
ESPN2, ESPN+
13
Dec. 4
Bengals at Jaguars
ESPN2
15
Dec. 18
Chiefs at Patriots
ESPN2
Wildcard
Jan. 15
TBD
ESPN2, ESPN+
The Manningcast kicks off in full force with Aaron Rodgers' debut for the New York Jets as they take on the Buffalo Bills. With doubleheaders on tap for Weeks 2 and 3, the Mannings will sit out until Week 4, when they see Eli's Giants play host to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Mannings will pull back-to-back weeks in 4 and 5 before sitting out Weeks 6 and 8. Weeks 9-11 is the longest consecutive streak of Manningcasts, with the highlight game in that stretch being the Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
The last two regular season games come in Weeks 13 and 15 before the Mannings take a break for the holidays. As always, the Manningcast's Season 3 finale will be an alternative telecast of ESPN's Wild Card broadcast, currently slated for Jan. 15.