What is Black Monday in the NFL?
Black Monday in the NFL is a dark time for teams which don't make the postseason.
By Mark Powell
Black Monday typically refers to the first day after the NFL season, in which 18 NFL teams start their offseason by cutting out the loose fat. Yes, that's a harsh way to put it, but so is making a sports holiday out of mass layoffs.
Frank Reich, Josh McDaniels and Brandon Staley were all fired in the 2024 regular season, so they will avoid the Black Monday fate that so many of their peers await on Jan. 8. Ron Rivera and Arthur Smith weren't as lucky.
Black Monday rarely just refers to head coaches, either. Assistants and even front office executives find out the hard way that ownership is looking for any and all improvements to the organization.
Black Monday is the first day of the offseason for 18 NFL teams, meaning it's their first chance to clean house. NFL teams rarely waste any time in getting rid of coaches who no longer fit their model for success. Some coaches and front office executives could still be fired beyond Monday, especially if they disappoint in the NFL Playoffs.
When was the first NFL Black Monday?
While teams have long turned the page the first day after the NFL season, the term Black Monday originated in the late 1990's, when the Associated Press, New York Post and Houston Chronicle all used the phrase in their Monday columns about NFL head coaching turnover. The Chicago Tribune also coined the phrase in the early 90's, but associated it with college football rather than the professional ranks.
How many coaches were fired on Black Monday in 2023?
Only Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals was fired on Black Monday in 2023, as several other NFL head coaches were let go during the season. Matt Rhule, Frank Reich and Nathaniel Hackett were all fired in the season. Meanwhile, Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans was fired Sunday following a win over the Indianapolis Colts, which knocked Houston to the No. 2 overall selection rather than the top spot.