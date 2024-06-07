What stadium is the MLB London Series being played at? London Stadium capacity, attendance
Major League Baseball is coming to England this weekend for the third iteration of the MLB London Series, a two-game set between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Just as the NFL's annual international games have allowed the league to showcase the game abroad, MLB's London Series, along with the Seoul Series, the Mexico City Series, and the Dominican Republic Series, has been a huge success for Major League Baseball in broadening the game's appeal on a global scale.
Not only does the London Series give British fans the rare chance to see baseball played at its highest level, it also gives American fans the opportunity to learn more about England's sports scene.
For example, London Stadium, where both games will be played this weekend, has a rich sports history despite only being completed 12 years ago. What else should fans know about one of England's premier multi-sport venues?
London Stadium capacity, attendance, and more
Depending on the event, London Stadium's capacity can range from 55,000 to 80,000. The configuration used for MLB's London Series will allow for between 55,000 and 60,000 fans, while concerts allow for up to 80,000.
West Ham United, the English Premier League team that has called London Stadium home since 2016, has a capacity of 62,500 fans for its matches. West Ham played its last home game of the season on May 11th, a 3-1 win over Luton Town, but ended its season with a 3-1 road loss eight days later to eventual Premier League champion Manchester City.
London Stadium was originally known as Olympic Stadium, due to its being constructed for the London 2012 Summer Olympics and the London 2012 Paralympic Games. The opening and closing ceremonies of both events were hosted there, as were various track and field events.
London Stadium has hosted various events in addition to the Olympics, Paralympics, and Premier League, including the 2015 Race of Champions motorsport event and the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
Attendance for the London Series averaged 55,000 in the two games between the Cubs and Cardinals last year. Tickets are still available for this weekend's games.