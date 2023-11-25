What teams have scored the most points in NBA history?
In 2023, NBA teams are scoring at a historic pace. What teams hold the record for the most points in a single game? Let's take a look back into history.
By Jakob Ashlin
During the 2022-23 regular season, NBA teams averaged an astonishing 114.7 points per game. That was the highest single-season average since 1969-70. That trend has continued this season with teams averaging 114.1 points per game.
With scoring reaching historic levels, teams have a realistic chance to break long-standing records, including the single-game scoring record. Last season, the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers came close, as the Kings defeated the Clippers 176-175 in a double-overtime thriller. However, they were still unable to reach the two teams at the top.
The Detroit Pistons scored an NBA record 186 points in 1983
In 1983, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Denver Nuggets 186-184, which broke the single-game scoring record. After 40 years, the record still stands.
The Pistons were led by Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas, who scored a career-high 47 points to along with 17 assists and four steals. Guard John Long recorded 41 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.
The Nuggets were led by the All-Star forward duo of Kiki Vandeweghe and Alex English. Vandeweghe scored a game-high 51 points, while English narrowly missed a triple-double with 47 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.
Remarkably, only two 3-pointers were made the entire game. However, both teams had trouble with fouls, as they combined to shoot 117 free throws. The defining stat proved to be the turnover margin, as the Nuggets fell behind 24-13.
Despite scoring being up across the league, this will be a tough record to beat. For any team to have a chance to break it, they will likely need to play a three or four overtime game.