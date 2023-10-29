What time and channel do the Bears play today in Week 8?
Coming off their second win of the year, the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
It's been nearly two years since the Chicago Bears last won back-to-back games, last accomplishing the feat in Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2021 season.
But coming off a dominant and surprising victory over the Las Vegas Raiders a week ago, Matt Eberflus & Co. will attempt to end that streak during primetime in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With Justin Fields out of the lineup nursing a thumb injury, rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, who went undrafted out of Division II Shepherd University, led three touchdown drives in his NFL debut to lead the Bears to a 30-12 win.
While admittedly nervous, the 23-year-old West Virginian didn't look it as he completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards, throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.
It certainly helped that the Bears' running game was on point as well, an attack led by D'Onta Foreman, who rushed for 89 yards on 16 carries and scored twice on the ground. Foreman was also the recipient of Bagent's first NFL touchdown pass.
With Fields out for at least another week, Bagent will now get to showcase his skills in front of a national audience against the 2-4 Chargers, who are essentially in a must-win situation following a 14-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.
So, exactly where and when can you catch this Bears-Chargers battle?
What time is the Bears game today, October 29?
The Bears' game in Week 8 is slated for an 8:20 p.m. Eastern/5:20 p.m. Pacific kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The Chicago-LA matchup is one of 14 games on the NFL Sunday schedule and one of 16 for the week as no teams are on bye.
What channel is the Bears game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Bears' game in Week 8 will air on NBC and marks the first time Chicago has appeared on Sunday Night Football in 2023.
As per usual, the NBC broadcast will feature Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico in the booth, with Melissa Stark handling the duties on the sidelines.
As this Bears-Chargers showdown is the only NFL game going in this time slot, it will be available throughout the United States.