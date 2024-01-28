What time and channel is the Ravens game today, Jan. 28?
You're not going to want to miss this game. Here is all the information you need for when and how to watch the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
By Lior Lampert
For the first time in their careers, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will meet in the playoffs in a clash of titans between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens with a trip to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on the line.
The AFC Championship Game has a chance to be an instant classic featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
In four head-to-head contests, Mahomes and Chiefs have the 3-1 edge over Jackson and the Ravens, with the latter winning their most recent meeting.
Their previous game could be signaling a turn of the tide for Baltimore against their conference foes — per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ravens are 4.5-point favorites ahead of today’s game.
This is a matchup every NFL fan dreams of between the MVP frontrunner (Jackson) and a Chiefs team playing in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game on a quest to defend their Super Bowl title from last season.
But when is the game? How can fans watch it?
What time is the Ravens game today, Jan. 28?
The Ravens will host the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland today, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m. ET. It is the first of two games on NFL Championship Weekend.
What channel is the Ravens game today, Jan. 28?
The national broadcast for the battle between the Ravens and Chiefs will air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely reporting from the sidelines during the game.
How to live stream the Ravens game today, Jan. 28
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 28
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD
- Live Stream: Paramount+
For those without access to live television or CBS, the game can be live-streamed on Paramount+, with the cheapest subscription package available beginning at $5.99 a month. Moreover, there is also a free one-week trial, which you can sign up for using the link above.
Whether you can watch the game live or have to stream it, this is one you don’t want to miss.