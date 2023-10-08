What time and channel do the Chiefs play today in Week 5?
The 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs head to Minnesota for a Week 5 matchup with the Vikings. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
Following an upset loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 1 to kick off the 2023 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs have reeled off three straight victories and sit in sole possession of first place in the AFC West.
Their latest victory certainly didn't come easy as Andy Reid & Co. got all they could handle on Sunday Night Football from the New York Jets.
The Chiefs jumped out to an early 17-0 lead, and a blowout seemed imminent. But with a gutsy performance from Zach Wilson and some rare miscues from Patrick Mahomes, the Jets fought all the way back and tied the game at 20-20 in the third quarter, only to watch Kansas City squeak by with a 23-20 victory.
This Sunday, the Chiefs hit the road for the second straight week as they travel to Minnesota for a matchup with the disappointing Vikings, who finally got themselves in the win column with a Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
While the Chiefs are the clear favorite here, it's been proven that they're not unbeatable. So, how can you watch this Kansas City vs. Minnesota matchup? Let's take a look.
What time is the Chiefs game today, October 8?
The Chiefs game in Week 5 is slated for a 4:25 ET/3:25 kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Kansas City-Minnesota matchup is one of four games on the NFL's late-afternoon slate for Week 5. As for the other three, the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Arizona Cardinals, the LA Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles, and the aforementioned New York Jets head to Denver for a date with the Broncos.
What channel is the Chiefs game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Chiefs game will air on CBS in the 4:25 ET slot with the network's top team on the call. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will handle duties in the booth, while Tracy Wolfson serves as the sideline reporter.
Kansas City's Week 5 matchup with the Vikings will be available to the vast majority of the country per this week's broadcast map. Those in and around Denver and New York will get Broncos-Jets.
And there you have it, folks, everything you need to know for Chiefs-Vikings. It does seem, however, that we still need to mention something about Kansas City, perhaps something about Travis Kelce. But I just can't put my finger on it. Oh well, I guess I'll just shake it off.