What time and channel does Colorado play today, Oct. 13?
Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will be in action on Friday night as they host the Stanford Cardinal in a crucial Pac-12 matchup for Coach Prime's team.
The Colorado Buffaloes have been the talk of college football throughout the first half of the 2023 season -- and for good reason. No, the Buffs aren't competing for a national championship, but Deion Sanders' arrival as the new head coach in Boulder has revitalized the program quicker than anyone expected.
After the Buffaloes won just one game last season, Colorado comes into Week 7 of the season sitting at 4-2, already hitting the over on their season-long win total from the preseason (3.5). Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son and the starting quarterback, has been one of the best at the position in the country. And the arrow has been distinctly pointing up for this program.
Now, the next step for Colorado football will be making it to a bowl game. They need just two more wins to get there. With what we've seen from this team, specifically in the 42-6 loss to Oregon, they need to make sure to get the wins against the bottom-tier of the Pac-12. And the Colorado game in Week 7, which will be played on Friday night, Oct. 13, is definitely one of those games as the Stanford Cardinal come to Boulder.
It appears that two-way superstar Travis Hunter, the former No. 1 overall recruit in the country who also transferred from Jackson State, could make his return for this game. But after the Buffaloes nearly got beaten last week by a limping Arizona State team, all eyes will be on Colorado to see if they can take care of business on Friday night.
It should be a can't-miss affair on Friday night in Boulder. Even if you can't be there to watch in person, we've got you covered with the time and channel for the Colorado game.
What time is the Colorado game vs. Stanford today?
The Colorado game against Stanford on Friday will kick off at 10 p.m. ET in Boulder. It's a late start for the Pac-12 matchup, but one that makes sense in the local TV markets with an 8 p.m. MT local start in Boulder and then a 7 p.m. start for Stanford fans watching back in Palo Alto.
What channel is the Colorado game on today against Stanford?
With only three games on the schedule for Friday night, the Colorado game gets a prime slot on ESPN. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich will be on the call for the mothership in this game with what should be a rocking atmosphere at Folsom Field.
Colorado football schedule and results entering Week 7
- Sept. 2: at TCU - W, 45-42
- Sept. 9: vs. Nebraska - W, 36-14
- Sept. 16: vs. Colorado State - W, 43-35 (2OT)
- Sept. 23: at 10 Oregon - L, 42-6
- Sept. 30: vs. 8 USC - L, 48-41
- Oct. 7: at Arizona State - W, 27-24
- Oct. 13: vs. Stanford
- Oct. 28: at 18 UCLA
- Nov. 4: vs. 15 Oregon State
- Nov. 11: vs. Arizona
- Nov. 18: at 19 Washington State
- Nov. 25: at 16 Utah
When you look at the schedule, it's clear why beating Stanford is of the utmost importance for the Buffs. They need to get to six wins to make a bowl game and this would get them to five. They then go into their bye week before four of their final five opponents are ranked inside the AP Top 25. For bowl eligibility, this is about as must-win as you can get for Colorado.