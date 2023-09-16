When is Travis Hunter eligible for the NFL Draft?
Travis Hunter has been an instant sensation with Colorado as a star WR and CB. But when can he enter the NFL Draft?
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes are undoubtedly the biggest story in college football so far this season. After going 1-11 the year prior, the program turned things around by bringing in Deion Sanders to be their head coach. In just two games, the Buffaloes exceeded their win total from 2022 with victories over the TCU Horned Frogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Colorado has two legitimate Heisman Trophy candidates on the roster. The first is quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion. Travis Hunter is the other candidate, who plays cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes. Hunter has long been hyped up as a generational talent, and he showed why through the first two games.
With each game that passes, NFL fans are probably asking themselves when Hunter would be eligible to declare for the draft. Well, we have that answer for you.
Is Travis Hunter eligble for the 2024 NFL Draft?
NFL teams will have to wait to have the chance to land Travis Hunter as he's not eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft after this season. He is a true sophomore for the Buffaloes this season and cannot leave the NCAA ranks just yet. That means Coach Prime will have more time with the two-way star on the roster, something he's surely not upset about.
When is Colorado's Travis Hunter eligible for the NFL Draft?
Hunter won't be able to declare for the NFL Draft until 2025. He is currently in his sophomore season, so he has one more year to go before he's officially eligible.
Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State, who was successfully recruited by Sanders after he was projected to go to Florida State. In his lone season, Hunter recorded 18 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns on offense, in addition to 20 total tackles (15 solo, five assisted), 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery, per Jackson State's official website. After the season, Hunter transferred to Colorado alongside Sanders.
Through two games this season, Hunter recorded 14 receptions for 192 yards on offense, and seven total tackles (five solo, two assisted), two pass breakups, and one interception.
Colorado and college football fans will have one more year to watch Hunter before he can declare for the NFL Draft. If he continues to play at a high level, he could very well be a top draft pick in the 2025 class.