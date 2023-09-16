Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup history: Rocky Mountain Showdown records
Here's everything you need to know about the Colorado vs. Colorado State rivalry.
By Kristen Wong
Who you got, first-year head coach Deion Sanders at Colorado or the vilified sunglasses-hater Jay Norvell at Colorado State?
The Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams will face each other on Saturday for the latest edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
On one side, you have Coach Prime and the 2-0 Buffaloes, who are looking to continue their hot start to the season with a win against their in-state rivals. On the other, Colorado State lost its season opener to Washington State and has had a historically tough time against ranked teams (Colorado is ranked No. 18).
Saturday's matchup at 10 p.m. ET marks the first on-campus meeting between the Buffs and Rams, who previously played at the Broncos stadium for a decade. This year’s game will take place in Boulder while the 2024 Rocky Mountain Showdown will take place on CSU's campus in Fort Collins.
Who will come out on top? Here is the matchup history between Colorado and Colorado State.
Colorado vs. Colorado State history: Head-to-head, recent results, and more
Colorado and Colorado State have played 91 games in history. Colorado leads with 67 wins, 22 losses, and two ties.
The two teams first played each other in February of 1893, when Colorado hammered Colorado State 70-6.
The two teams last played each other on August 30, 2018. Colorado also beat the Rams that time in a 52-31 victory in Denver. Quarterback Alex Fontenot put together an incredible rushing performance, and the Buffaloes' defense also forced a few turnovers.
In recent history, the Buffaloes hold the edge. Colorado has won five games straight against Colorado State since 2015; the Rams were outscored 158-54 in that span.
Most sportsbooks are predicting Colorado will triumph over Colorado State this weekend as the Buffaloes are -2400 on the moneyline.