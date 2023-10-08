What time and channel do the Cowboys play today in Week 5?
The Dallas Cowboys face their toughest test of the season to date in a Week 5 showdown with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
Minus that dreadful Week 3 showing against the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys have looked fantastic to start the 2023 NFL season.
Mike McCarthy & Co. completed the New York sweep in the first two weeks, defeating the Giants and Jets by a combined score of 70-10.
And coming off their lone defeat of the season, the Cowboys bounced back in Week 4 with a lopsided 38-3 victory over the New England Patriots, giving Bill Belichick the worst loss of his entire career.
But things get much more difficult for America's Team in Week 5 as Dallas travels west for a showdown with the rival San Francisco 49ers, one of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL, the other being the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Niners have shown virtually zero weaknesses on either side of the ball during their 4-0 start, averaging 31.25 points per game while allowing just 14.5.
What's wild is that the Cowboys' point differential is actually better. Scoring just one fewer point than the 49ers, Dallas averages 31.0 points per game. But the defense has allowed just 10.25 points per game. And, yes, that's with the 28 Micah Parsons & Co. allowed against Arizona.
So we're in for quite the showdown between these two legendary franchises. Exactly what time and what channel can you catch the Cowboys-Niners battle? Let's take a look.
What time is the Cowboys game today, October 8?
The Cowboys' game in Week 5 is slated for an 8:20 ET/5:20 PT kickoff at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
It's one of 12 games on the NFL's Sunday schedule but the only one being played in that time slot.
What channel is the Cowboys game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Cowboys' Week 5 game will air on NBC and marks the second time Dallas has appeared on Sunday Night Football this season. The first, of course, was their 40-0 divisional drubbing of the New York Giants in Week 1.
As per usual, the NBC broadcast will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth, with Melissa Stark handling duties on the sidelines.
As the Cowboys-49ers matchup is the only game going on Sunday night, it'll be available throughout the United States.