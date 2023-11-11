What time and channel do the Patriots play this week, Week 10?
Coming off a loss to the Washington Commanders, the New England Patriots head to Germany to battle the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
To put it as nicely as possible, the 2023 NFL season hasn't been kind to the New England Patriots.
Another way to put it is that Bill Belichick's bunch has played atrocious football and has the Pats on track for their worst campaign since the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach came to Foxborough at the turn of the century.
At 2-7, the Patriots have the worst record in the AFC and are 0-5 in non-AFC East games, making them the only team in the NFL without a win outside their division.
Their latest loss was a 20-17 defeat at the Washington Commanders, a game they had a chance to win in the fourth quarter before a Mac Jones interception with 30 seconds remaining sealed their fate.
New England will look to bounce back in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts. Remember when this was the best rivalry in the league?
While the stakes are nowhere near as high as they were during the Tom Brady and Peyton Manning days, this particular Patriots-Colts matchup is still seen as somewhat special as the NFL is holding a game in Germany for the second straight week.
Though most fans in Frankfurt were likely much more excited about last week's high-profile matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, perhaps New England and Indianapolis can give them some excitement as well.
As the Patriots cross the Atlantic coming off a loss, the Colts enter Week 10 coming off a 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers, a victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.
So, exactly where and when can you catch this Patriots-Colts contest?
What time is the Patriots game today, November 12?
The Patriots' game in Week 10 is slated for a 9:30 a.m. Eastern/8:30 a.m. Central kickoff at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany. For those interested in time differences, it'll be 3:30 p.m. in Frankfurt when the game gets going.
The stadium is the same location where the Chiefs and Dolphins met in Week 9.
What channel is the Patriots game on today?
The Patriots' game in Week 10 will air on NFL Network and will feature the broadcast team of Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Stacey Dales, and Sara Walsh.
Those in the Boston area can also view the game on WCVB-TV (ABC affiliate, Channel 5), while those in the Indianapolis area can watch on WXIN (FOX 59).
All who are able to watch will only have the New England-Indy to view as it's the only NFL game going at that time.