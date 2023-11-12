What time and channel do the Raiders play today, Week 10?
Coming off a win over the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders are now set for a Week 10 matchup with the New York Jets. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
After a turbulent week in which Josh McDaniels lost his job, the Las Vegas Raiders went out in Week 9 and decimated the New York Giants, 30-6, to give Antonio Pierce a victory in his debut as interim head coach.
The Las Vegas defense recorded eight sacks, three of which came from Maxx Crosby, and held the Giants to 275 yards in a win that marked the team's largest margin of victory in nearly three years.
With Jimmy Garoppolo benched, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell earned the first victory of his young career as well, completing 64% of his passes for 209 yards. Josh Jacobs had his best game of the year, rushing for 98 yards with a pair of touchdowns, and Jakobi Meyers recorded a rushing score as well.
In Week 10, the Raiders will look to complete the sweep of those who call MetLife Stadium home as they welcome the New York Jets to town.
The Jets took a three-game winning streak into Week 9 but took a nosedive on Monday Night Football with an embarrassing 27-6 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. And Crosby & Co. are likely salivating as Zach Wilson took eight sacks of his own in the loss.
While obviously not the matchup we thought we'd see when the 2023 NFL schedule was released, this has the potential to at least be a decent game and could have AFC Wild Card implications, as both teams are still in the mix on that front. Let's not pretend either is winning their respective division.
So, exactly where and when can you catch this Raiders-Jets battle?
What time is the Raiders game today, November 12?
The Raiders' game in Week 10 is slated for an 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT kickoff at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas-New York matchup is one of a dozen games on the NFL Week 10 Sunday schedule and one of 14 for the week as four teams are on a bye.
What channel is the Raiders game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Raiders' game in Week 10 will air on NBC and marks the second appearance for Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football this season. They took a 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first appearance back in Week 3.
As usual, the NBC broadcast will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth, with Melissa Stark handling duties on the sidelines.
As this Raiders-Jets matchup is the only NFL game going in this time slot, it will be available throughout the United States.