What time and channel is the Chiefs playoff game vs. Dolphins today?
Anyone who was thinking the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off winning the Super Bowl last year, would just waltz their way easily to a second straight Lombardi Trophy was sorely mistaken. And yet, anyone preying on Andy Reid's club's downfall was also mistaken. On Saturday night, Jan. 13, the Chiefs play host to the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium as the No. 3 seed in the AFC.
Still, it was not the season that any Chiefs fan was hoping for, to be sure. Patrick Mahomes remained stellar, as expected, but the offense as a whole took a huge step back, in large part due to the reliable pass-catchers coming down to Travis Kelce, sometimes Rashee Rice and then not much else. The defense, led by Chris Jones after he returned following a Week 1 holdout, has been the driving force for this team.
But on Super Wild Card Weekend to start the playoffs, the Chiefs have a huge test. The Dolphins, though a team that stumbled down the stretch to lose their hold on the AFC East, are one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Yes, the defense is an infirmary ward right now, but Tua Tagovailoa and former Chief Tyreek Hill can still make magic happen.
On top of all of that, this figures to be one of the coldest games in NFL history, Taylor Swift might be in attendance, there are reunions with Hill facing his former team, and obviously a spot in the Divisional Round is on the line. You want want to miss this game and we have you covered.
What time is the Chiefs game today vs. Dolphins in NFL Playoffs?
The Chiefs game on Saturday kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT against the Dolphins from Arrowhead Stadium. Pregame coverage of the matchup will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. ET for analysis of the posteason and leading up to the matchup, but kickoff should happen close to 8 p.m. ET, though not before, but potentially slightly after once the national anthem and pregame festivities on the field conclude.
What channel is the Chiefs game on today vs. Dolphins?
The Chiefs game will be broadcast exclusively on the streaming service Peacock for the matchup with the Dolphins. The 2024 NFL Playoffs featured one game that would be streamed only on Peacock and no traditional cable TV channel. Unlike NBC broadcasts that are also streaming on Peacock, there will be no NBC broadcast for this game.
Fans will have to sign up for a subscription to Peacock in order to watch the game, which you can do by going to PeacockTV.com and following the prompts and enter your information to get subscribed.
How much does it cost to sign up for Peacock?
Once you go to Peacock's website, you can sign up for one of two subscription plans, Premium or Premium Plus. Premium, which comes in at a cost-effective $5.99 per month, is all you need to watch the Chiefs game in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Saturday. However, if you plan to keep your Peacock subscription beyond just this postseason game, then Premium Plus is $11.99 per month but features no ads on most of their content, though unfortunately not live sporting events.