What time and channel is the Jaguars-Bills game on today?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London for the second straight week, this time against the Buffalo Bills. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
For the second straight week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take the field in London, making them the first NFL team to play two games across the Atlantic in a single season.
In Week 4, the Jags didn't have much trouble at Wembley Stadium as they took an easy 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons to even their record at 2-2. At least the Toy Story broadcast kept things from being too boring, right?
In Week 5, however, Doug Pederson & Co. face a much tougher test as they square off with the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills, of course, are coming off a dominant 48-20 victory over the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins, giving them three straight wins after opening their 2023 campaign with a loss to the New York Jets.
And none of those three wins were close.
After scoring just 16 points in that overtime loss to Gang Green, Buffalo has averaged 41 points per game over the last three weeks.
But Josh Allen and the Bills' offense hasn't been the only bright spot, as the Buffalo defense has allowed just 11 points per game during this three-game winning streak. So Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense will undoubtedly have their work cut out for them.
As it goes with these London games, those watching in the U.S. will get football a little earlier than usual. So, exactly when and where can you watch this Week 5 showdown? Let's take a look.
What time is the Jaguars-Bills game today, October 8?
The Jaguars-Bills game in Week 5 is slated for a 9:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. CT kickoff.
As mentioned, last week's game was contested in Wembley Stadium, but this week's clash will take place at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home of the Premier League soccer team with the same name (minus Stadium, of course).
Jacksonville-Buffalo is the first of 12 games on the NFL's Sunday schedule and one of 14 total in Week 5.
What channel is the Jaguars-Bills game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Jaguars-Bills game will air exclusively on NFL Network. The network's regular No. 1 broadcast team of Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Jamie Erdahl are expected to be on the call.
As this is the only game going, the entire country has access to it -- at least those who have NFL Network, that is.
Let's hope this Jacksonville-Buffalo is a bit more exciting than the last two times these two met up.
In Week 9 of the 2021 season, Trevor Lawrence's rookie year, the Jaguars earned a 9-6 win over the Bills in Jacksonville as Josh Allen threw a pair of interceptions in the field-goal fest. One would think at least one touchdown will be scored this time around.