What time and channel is the Packers game today, Sept. 24?
The Green Bay Packers try to move to 2-1 on the season as they welcome the New Orleans Saints to Lambeau Field in Week 3. What time and channel is the game on?
Green Bay Packers fans have to feel like the team should be 2-0 coming into Week 3 of the 2023 season. While Jordan Love hasn't been perfect, it felt like the team played more than well enough to win against the Falcons. It wasn't meant to be, though, so now they go to Lambeau Field for the first time this year trying to get back to their winning ways as they face the New Orleans Saints.
For as solid as the start has been for Green Bay, the Packers have been bitten by the injury bug. Running back Aaron Jones missed last week and is questionable for the Week 3 game against New Orleans. Wide receiver Christian Watson was also out in Week 2 and is also questionable to play versus the Saints. Meanwhile, star tackle David Bakhtiari has already been ruled out.
The Saints have their share of injuries too, however. So there's no excuses. Green Bay needs to get the win, especially in the home opener. But what time and channel is the Packers game on today?
Don't worry, we have you covered.
What time is the Packers game today, Sept. 24?
The Packers game in Week 3 is slated for a 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT kickoff at Lambeau Field. It will be part of a big early-afternoon slate of games in the NFL.
One bit of good news for the early start is for Packers fans who might have Watson and Jones on their fantasy football teams. With both offensive weapons seeming like game-time decisions for Green Bay on Sunday, there will be the full slate to still pivot to in your lineup if either player is unable to go.
What channel is the Packers game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Packers game will be on FOX in the 1 p.m. ET window with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the call for the contest against the Saints. Green Bay's Week 3 matchup will be the most widely shown game across the United States according to the broadcast coverage maps. Only in the Atlanta, Jacksonville, Houston, Minnesota, Los Angeles, and southern Oregon/northern California regions will FOX not have the Packers game on the airwaves.