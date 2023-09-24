What time and channel is the Steelers game today, Sept. 24?
The Pittsburgh Steelers go on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. What time and channel is the game on today?
Thankfully, records aren't based on style points and that's why the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming into Week 3 of the 2023 season sitting at 1-1. Now, they must go on the road for a big AFC matchup against a Las Vegas Raiders team that has also split its first two games of the year coming into this one.
While Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada's offense is still in the airport hanger trying to even get to the runway, the Steelers defense remains elite. They teed off on the Browns, another struggling offense, and rode some big plays on that side of the ball to a big AFC North win. It was much-needed after getting embarrassed by the 49ers to open the year.
The Raiders had the opposite path, picking up a hard-fought division win in Week 1, but then getting blasted by the Bills a week ago. Now they get to host the Steelers in a real prove-it spot for both teams in Week 3.
So what time and channel is the Steelers game on today? We're here to help fans who need those answers.
What time is the Steelers game today, Sept 24?
The Steelers game will be at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, putting the black and gold in primetime once again. It's a short week for Pittsburgh after last week's win against the rival Browns, much less also having to make a cross-country trip to Las Vegas. However, throughout his career, Mike Tomlin has been one of the NFL's best in primetime, notably holding a 20-3 record on Monday nights. The hope is that success will be maintained similarly on Sunday nights as well.
What channel is the Steelers game on today? TV schedule, announcer pairing
The Steelers game will be on NBC for Sunday Night Football in Week 3 as they face the Raiders. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, as always, will be on the broadcast for the game in primetime with Football Night in America preceding the contest as pregame coverage. This will be the second straight week that Pittsburgh has been in primetime, and they're certainly hoping for the same luck they had on Monday night.