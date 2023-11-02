What time does WWE Crown Jewel 2023 start?
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 takes place on Sunday, Nov. 4, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here's what time the event starts.
By Scott Rogust
The last time that WWE presented a premium live event, it was Fastlane on Oct. 7. That show featured Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Judgment Day, John Cena and LA Knight defeating Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, and Seth Rollins retaining the World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura. The next premium live event is just a matter of days away.
On Saturday, Nov. 4, WWE presents Crown Jewel 2023 live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The card features some big matches, like Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Knight, Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, and much more.
Given that the show will be held in Saudi Arabia, fans may be wondering what time it starts. We have all the information you need to be sure you can watch the show live this Saturday.
What time does WWE Crown Jewel 2023 start?
The main card for Crown Jewel begins at 1:00 p.m. ET. There is set to be a kickoff show at noon p.m. ET, which will allow fans to catch up on the storylines ahead of the premium live event. Also, there will be one match on the kickoff show, with Sami Zayn taking on JD McDonagh.
So be sure to get your errands done early if you plan on watching the show live.
Where can you watch/live stream WWE Crown Jewel?
Crown Jewel 2023 will be broadcast and live-streamed on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. You can sign up for a membership for as low as $5.99 a month.
International viewers can watch the event on the WWE Network.
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match card
Main Card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- United States Championship: Rey Mystero (c) vs. Logan Paul
- John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
- Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
- WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark
Kickoff Show
- Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh