WWE Fastlane 2023 live results and highlights
WWE Fastlane 2023 takes place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here are the full live results and highlights from the six-match premium live event.
By Scott Rogust
On Saturday, Oct. 7, WWE is at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., for their next premium live event, Fastlane 2023. This is the first time that Fastlane will return since March 21, 2021.
There are five matches scheduled for the event, three of which are title matches.
Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Payback back in September. That didn't end the feud, as Nakamura continued to attack Rollins. Now, Rollins is putting his title on the line against Nakamura once again, this time in a Last Man Standing match. The only way to win this match is to incapacitate your opponent to the point where they can't get on their feet by the count of 10.
John Cena returns to the ring in his first televised match since opening up WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort against Austin Theory. Cena has had issues with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline recently. Looking for a partner for Fastlane, Cena found one in LA Knight, and the two will take on The Bloodline in a tag team match.
Other matches scheduled for the show include The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, Iyo Sky putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, and The LWO (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) and a mystery partner to take on Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).
For those who are unable to watch the show live, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, don't worry, we have you covered. Below are the full live results and highlights from Fastlane 2023.
WWE Fastlane 2023 full live results and highlights
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso | OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso def. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (via pinfall) to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
LWO (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) and TBA vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) | OFFICIAL RESULT: The LWO and Carlito def. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (via pinfall)
Highlights:
WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka | OFFICIAL RESULT: Iyo Sky def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka (via pinfall) to retain the WWE Women's Championship
Highlights:
John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) | OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight and John Cena def. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
Highlights;
Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura | OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
Highlights: