What time will the Heisman Trophy be announced? Ceremony time, finalists, how to watch
The Heisman Trophy will be handed out for the 89th time on Saturday night at Lincoln Center in New York City. After Caleb Williams failed to become the second player ever to win college football's most prestigious individual award as the USC quarterback didn't even crack the Top 10 in voting, another player will have his name put into immortality in the sport.
It was a Heisman Trophy race for the ages in the 2023 season with several quarterbacks making their case time and again throughout the season. But we also had several skill position players try to insert their names into the conversation along the way.
Now, the dust has all settled, though, and we're ready to crown a new Heisman Trophy winner who will hoist the award alongside some of the best players in college football history.
What do fans need to know to catch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9? We've got you covered with all of the information you need, starting with when the award winner will be announced.
What time will the Heisman Trophy winner be announced?
The Heisman Trophy Ceremony broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 9. However, you'll have to wait a bit before the actual Heisman winner is announced. The broadcast is an hour-long affair that will highlight the remarkable seasons and feature interviews with each of the four finalists, and will then conclude with the winner being announced. As such, the Heisman winner will be announced at approximately 8:50 p.m. ET, but to be safe fans should tune in around 8:45 p.m. ET so to not miss it.
Who are the Heisman Trophy finalists for 2023?
Let's take a look at the four Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2023 season with a brief overview of their stats as well.
Heisman Finalist
2023 Stats
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
3,812 passing yards, 40 TD, 4 INT, 1,134 rush yards, 10 TD
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
4,145 passing yards, 40 TD, 3 INT, 6 rush TD
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
4,218 passing yards, 33 TD, 9 INT, 3 rush TD
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
67 receptions, 1,211 yards, 14 TD, 1 rush TD
Daniels enters the Heisman ceremony as the heavy favorite after Nix fell short against Washington for the second time this season in the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, this was a tight three-player race up until the end of the season between the three quarterbacks. Still, anyone other than the LSU quarterback winning the award on Saturday night would come as a massive shock to the college football world.
How to watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony: TV info, live stream
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
- Start Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
- Location: Jazz at Lincoln Center - New York, NY
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App, ESPN+
The 2023 Heisman Trophy Ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET, as previously mentioned. ESPN will have the broadcast with Chris Fowler serving as the host and with Holly Rowe and Marty Smith serving as the on-site correspondents at Lincoln Center (the third year in a row the venue has hosted the event) with interviews and more coverage.
Fans can live stream the ceremony via Watch ESPN or the ESPN app by logging in with a valid cable or satellite TV subscription. There is also the option to stream the event via ESPN+ when you sign up for a subscription to the service.