What will happen to Russell Wilson if Justin Fields wins Steelers’ QB job?
The Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason just got interesting. Like, really interesting.
Russell Wilson was named QB1 in rather unambiguous terms soon after his arrival in Pittsburgh. Even after the Justin Fields trade. But now the tides are turning a bit. Wilson has been relegated to individual work in training camp due to a lingering calf injury, which the Steelers are (rightfully) handling with extreme caution.
That means Wilson can't participate in team drills, which means Fields is running the first team offense. He's building up a rapport with the coaching staff and his teammates. And, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fields has made quite the strong impression on his new team.
There is now real buzz about Fields potentially overtaking Wilson in the Steelers QB hierarchy. This was always a matter of time, as Fields' long-term upside at 25 (even on an expiring contract) far outweighs whatever future value Wilson can claim to offer at 35. It's only logical for the Steelers to want an extended look at Fields, especially if there's not a steep decline in impact.
Wilson is still the presumptive favorite, but it's unclear how much longer that label will stick. If Fields works up chemistry with the starters and sells new OC Arthur Smith on the dynamism of his dual-threat skill set, it won't take much for Pittsburgh to cast Wilson aside. He's on a minimum contract; his leverage is moot.
If the Steelers do, in fact, opt to start Fields instead of Wilson, it brings up an all-important question. What happens to Russ?
Justin Fields gains ground on Russell Wilson in Steelers QB battle
The cleanest (?) and simplest outcome is Russ simply accepting and taking on backup QB duties. He can mentor Fields, step in when needed, and embrace the late stage of his career. Wilson is generally a professional. Again, he doesn't have leverage. It's not like the Steelers face any real pressure to start Russ.
If that setup isn't going to work, however, it's either a cut or a trade. As ESPN's Dan Graziano lays out, there are complicating factors at work.
"What if Fields does win the job? The Steelers are only paying Wilson a league-minimum $1.21 million for this season. His former team, the Broncos, are paying the rest of his guaranteed $39 million salary. If Fields is named the Week 1 starter, would Wilson remain as a backup? It's conceivable he'd ask the Steelers to cut or trade him. Wilson's contract with Pittsburgh includes a no-trade clause, which would give him some control over where he went if the team did move him. But if he can't beat out Fields for the job, you have to wonder whether the Steelers would be able to get anything of value for him in a deal anyway."
Russ' value won't be high if he can't beat out Fields — recently traded for a sixth-round pick — in an open competition. Also, Russ has a no-trade clause, so he would exert influence over his destination, even if he can't force the Steelers to start him.
There ought to be teams interested in the veteran. Not many nine-time Pro Bowl quarterbacks become available so early in the campaign, and ever fewer threw for 26 touchdowns (compared to only eight interceptions) the season prior. Wilson's resumé still commands respect and he would end up on a roster.
It then becomes a question of how soon Wilson ends up on a new team. It's hard to imagine Pittsburgh getting more than fringe value in a trade return. If Wilson gets cut, there aren't a ton of starting jobs available in the NFL. Pittsburgh is on the shortlist of teams with a genuine open competition at the position. Other teams with an active QB battle probably don't want to shoehorn a third option into the mix at this stage.
That could mean Wilson ends up waiting, unsigned, for the right opportunity on the right team to pop up. Whether that means joining a contender with a week left in the season to ring chase or filling in for an injured quarterback in Week 2, nobody can know. The future is the future, and we haven't found that interdimensional bookshelf from Interstellar yet. Or have we?
Mike Tomlin runs a tight ship, but the Steelers were no stranger to locker room turmoil last season. If Fields carries this momentum to its logical endpoint, it's really up to Russ how the process unfolds. He can accept the backup gig with grace, he can politely request a trade and wait patiently for the right deal to emerge, or he can go scorched earth. Some possibilities are more fun than others, depending on your fan allegiance.
Let's see how these next few weeks unfold in Pittsburgh.