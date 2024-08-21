When do the WNBA Playoffs start?
By Ian Levy
The 2024 WNBA season isn't over yet and it's already been historic. Multiple records for viewership and ticket and jersey sales have been smashed. Caitlin Clark has been a sensation and needed just 28 games to set the all-time rookie record for assists, with the record for all players firmly in her sights. Fellow rookie Angel Reese is also writing herself into the record books for rebounds and doubles-doubles. A'ja Wilson is in the hunt for her third MVP, potentially becoming just the fourth player in WNBA history (Lauren Jackson, Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie) to pull it off.
Everywhere you look there is excitement — budding rivalries, tight playoff races and a slew of legitimate powerhouse contenders. All of that is going to come to a head when the postseason begins and the first round will be here before you know it.
The regular season ends on Sept. 19 and the first-round of the WNBA Playoffs will begin on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Eight teams make the WNBA Playoffs, seeded by the best regular season record, regardless of conference. The first round features best-of-three series between the No. 1 and No. 8 seeds, No. 2 and No. 7, No.3 and No. 6 and finally the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds. In each case, the higher seed hosts the first two games with the lower-seeded team hosting Game 3, if necessary.
The WNBA hasn't set the schedule for the rest of the playoffs but, following the example of previous years, you can expect two or three days off between each game in each series. The four series winners from the first round will face off in best-of-five semifinal series. The winners of those semifinals face off in a best-of-five finals. The league has already announced Oct. 20 as the last possible date for a Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.
All games in all rounds will be available on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. If you don't have a cable package that includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, you can use a subscription service like Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial) or ESPN+ to get access to all three channels. Stay tuned for more details as the matchups are finalized and the schedules are announced.