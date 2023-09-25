When does NBA All Star voting begin?
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 18. Here is when fans can vote their favorite players to the annual exhibition game.
By Scott Rogust
The NBA offseason flew by, didn't it? The 2022-23 season concluded with the Denver Nuggets hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time after defeating the Miami Heat in five games in the NBA Finals. On Oct. 24, the 2023-24 season officially begins, and from there, basketball fans will be studying the calendar.
On Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, the NBA All-Star Game takes place. This time, the game featuring the biggest stars of the game will be heading to Indianapolis, Ind., where it will be held inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home court of the Indiana Pacers. As for All-Star Saturday Night, which will feature the Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Competition, that will be held inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.
As is the case with the All-Star Game, fans will be able to vote for the starters. So, when will the fans be able to vote for the All-Star Game?
When will NBA All-Star Game voting begin?
As of this writing, there is no official date as to when voting will open up. If we are to go by last season's All-Star Game, voting began around mid-December.
Last year, All-Star voting began on Dec. 20, 2022, and ran until Jan. 21, 2023.
The Eastern and Western Conference players who garner the most votes from fans (50 percent), media (25 percent), and players (25 percent), will be named team captains. From there, each will draft their own team on the night of the All-Star Game.
In the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were team captains. Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron 181-175, with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum winning NBA All-Star Game MVP after scoring 55 points, the most points scored in the event's history.
We will update this page once an official announcement is made as to when the voting period for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game begins.