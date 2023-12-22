When does NBA All-Star voting end?
The NBA All-Star voting window opened on Dec. 19.
The voting window for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game opened on Dec. 19. In keeping with tradition, the fan vote will count for 50 percent of the All-Star starters vote. The other 50 percent is split between players and media.
After a few seasons of the All-Star draft, the NBA will go back to Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference in the 2024 games, which will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Pacers' stadium.
How to vote for the 2024 NBA All-Star game
You can vote at NBA.com/vote or via the NBA App. You can submit one ballot per day. Your ballot must include two backcourt players and three frontcourt players. The All-NBA teams are positionless under the new CBA, but not the All-Star teams.
According to the NBA, votes will count three times on the following "bonus" days — Dec. 25, Jan. 1, Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
When does 2024 All-Star game voting end?
The final day to cast your ballots is Saturday, Jan. 20. We will receive periodic updates from the NBA between now and then. The starters will be announced Thursday, Jan. 25 on NBA on TNT. The reserves, voted on by coaches, will be announced by TNT on Thursday, Feb. 1.
The top vote-getter from each conference will no longer serve as captain, so we won't get the unique opportunity to critique the half-baked strategies of LeBron James and other NBA stars. That said, the No. 1 vote-getter from each conference will still be named captain.
The All-Star draft was successful from an engagement standpoint, but there is a certain appeal to the classic East vs. West format. That is how many legends were made on All-Star weekend.
Last season's Eastern Conference starters consisted of Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant (captain), Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Western Conference starters consisted of Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, LeBron James (captain), Luka Doncic, and Stephen Curry.
The NBA will share its first voting results update on Jan. 4. That will serve as a prime opportunity for underserved fanbases to galvanize their forces and mount a campaign for their favorites players.