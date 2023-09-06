When is Los Angeles Lakers Media Day?
Media day is an annual tradition, building hype and good vibes for all 30 NBA teams as training camp opens. When will the Lakers Media Day be held?
By Ian Levy
After months of rumors, trades, free-agent machinations and roster rebuilding, NBA Media Day is the unofficial end of the offseason.
It's a chance for players to show off the results of their offseason workout regimes, brag about the 15 pounds of muscle they added, offer vague platitudes about their excitement for new roles, new coaches, new teammates and new challenges.
It's our first glimpse at every team's offseason additions in their new uniforms. Our first chance to hear coaches address, even vaguely what their expectations are for the new season and how the plan to go about achieving them.
If you're Jimmy Butler, it's a chance to troll. And even if you're not a Heat fan, you're almost guaranteed to get some hilarious quotes from your favorite team. And the fun will be here before you know it.
When is Lakers Media Day?
Media Day is traditionally held the day before training camps officially open. That means Lakers Media Day is likely going to be held on Monday, Oct. 2, even though it hasn't officially been announced yet.
Most of the league will hold their Media Day on that same date but the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will likely hold theirs earlier before they embark in an international preseason tour that includes games in Abu Dhabi.
What is the Lakers preseason schedule?
The Lakers have six games on their preseason schedule including one at a visiting arena, three at neutral sites and four against Pacific Division opponents who are likely to provide some of their stiffest competition during the regular season.
- Oct. 7: @ Golden State Warriors
- Oct. 9: vs. Brooklyn Nets (Las Vegas)
- Oct. 11: vs. Sacramento Kings (Anaheim)
- Oct. 13: vs. Golden State Warriors
- Oct. 15: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Oct. 17: vs. Phoenix Suns (Palm Springs)
The Lakers won't get much of a break once the regular-season schedule begins. By one preseason metric they have the fourth-toughest schedule in the league this season. They open with games against the Nuggets and Suns and won't have to wait long before entering a brutal stretch from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 — 16 games with 12 coming on the road, including games against the Cavs, 76ers, Thunder (twice), Mavs, Knicks, Pelicans and a Christmas Day matchup against the Celtics.