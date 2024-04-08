When is the 2024 WNBA Draft? Time, location & how to watch
The 2024 WNBA Draft takes place on Monday, Apr. 15. Here is all the information you need to know, including the start time, location, and how to watch it.
By Scott Rogust
The women's college basketball season reached its end on Sunday, with the South Carolina Gamecocks completing their perfect season to win the national championship. They did so by defeating Cailtin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes by the score of 87-75 in the National Championship Game.
Now with the season over, the focus now shifts to the WNBA Draft. Clark is headlining the 2024 class, where she is expected to be the first-overall pick by the Indiana Fever. But there are also other top talent entering the draft, including LSU's Angel Reese, Stanford's Cameron Brink, and South Carolina's Kamila Cardoso.
The WNBA Draft officially takes place on Monday, Apr. 15. Here is everything you need to know about the event, including the start time, location, how to watch, and the full draft order.
What time does the 2024 WNBA Draft start
For those wondering when the WNBA Draft begins on Monday, Apr. 15, it is officially set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
What is the location for the 2024 WNBA Draft?
As for those wondering where the 2024 WNBA Draft will take place, it will be at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, NY.
The WNBA Draft has primarily been held in New York City recently but in small, intimate locations. But this year at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, there will be room for 1,000 fans to attend and see the top players from college basketball get drafted to the pros.
How to watch/live stream the 2024 WNBA Draft
- Date: Monday, Apr. 15
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Brooklyn, NY -- Brooklyn Academy of Music
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV
The 2024 WNBA Draft will be televised nationally on ESPN. Coincidentally, you can live stream the event on the WatchESPN app, but that will require to either log in with an ESPN+ account. or with your cable and satellite provider credentials.
There are other ways to live stream it, and there happen to be a few that carry ESPN. One of them is fuboTV, and you can sign up for a seven-day free trial.
Other streaming services that carry ESPN include Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
2024 WNBA Draft order
Below is the full 2024 WNBA Draft order, featuring the Indiana Fever holding the first-overall pick:
- Indiana Fever (13-27)
- Los Angeles Sparks (17-23)
- Chicago Sky (via Phoenix Mercury) (9-31)
- Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle Storm) (11-29)
- Dallas Wings (via Chicago Sky) (18-22)
- Washington Mystics (19-21)
- Minnesota Lynx (19-21)
- Chicago Sky (via Atlanta Dream) (19-21)
- Dallas Wings (22-18)
- Connecticut Sun (27-13)
- New York Liberty (33-8)
- Atlanta Dream (via Las Vegas Aces) (34-7)
Following the Fever, the Los Angeles Sparks hold two of the first four picks of the WNBA Draft. That puts them in a position to draft potentially both Cameron Brink and Kamila Cardoso.
The Las Vegas Aces, who won the WNBA championship last season don't have a first-round pick, due to a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks for Amanda Zahui B. The Sparks then flipped that first-round pick and Jordin Canada to the Atlanta Dream for Aari McDonald and the eventual eight-overall pick in this year's draft.