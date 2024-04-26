When is the MLB Trade Deadline for the 2024 season?
It's still only April, but that doesn't mean that it's too early to talk about potential trades. Here is everything you need to know about this year's MLB Trade Deadline.
By Curt Bishop
The trade deadline is typically when teams put the final touches on their roster for the stretch run of the season, that is, if they're in contention.
Other teams that may be out of the race use this time to sell off assets and add pieces for the future as opposed to trying to get back into the race.
Oftentimes, we'll see big-name players get traded to contending teams that are trying to make a push for the postseason. These deals often cost a significant number of assets but are worth it if a team is trying to win now.
But when is the trade deadline? When will this year's deadline take place and what will happen when the time comes for trades to begin? Here is everything to know.
Everything to know about the MLB Trade Deadline
This year's deadline will take place on Tuesday, July 30. Once the clock strikes 6 p.m. Eastern Time, there will be no more trades made until the offseason.
The trade deadline used to take place every year on July 31, regardless of the day of the week. However, in 2016, a change was made to allow the deadline to fall on a weekday to avoid interruptions during afternoon games on weekend days. The official time for the deadline was 4 p.m. Eastern Time until 2022.
Now, the deadline falls on either the last Tuesday in July or the first Tuesday in August, and there is a longer window for when teams can make trades on that day. Next year, the trade deadline will likely take place on July 29, as the first Tuesday in August doesn't come until August 5, meaning there would be too long of a window if the deadline was pushed back even further.
It's a little too early to predict who will be buyers and who will be sellers at this year's trade deadline. There are also likely to be some teams that choose to hold firm and not make any trades at the deadline. It's the road less traveled for sure, but some teams do choose to go this route.
Some teams also may choose to both buy and sell. This is a common strategy used by the Tampa Bay Rays that helps them remain relevant but also get some solid assets for some of their veteran players.
Some players who could be on the move this year include Willy Adames, Devin Williams, Logan Gilbert, Kenley Jansen, and Pete Alonso. We'll see how the season shakes out and who will end up being in contention.