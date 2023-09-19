When is the NBA All Star Game 2024? Location, date & how to watch
The NBA All-Star Game is the premier midseason event on the schedule, with the 73rd edition set for February. Find out the where and when for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and how to watch.
By Phil Watson
From its beginnings in 1951, the NBA All-Star Game has been a showcase for the best talent in the league. Through format and rule changes, All-Star Weekend has grown through the years into a three-day event that brings thousands of fans and celebrities to the host city.
When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, where will it be played and how can you watch?
Indianapolis is hosting the 2024 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star Game is returning to Indianapolis for the second time and the first since 1985. Gainbridge Fieldhouse was originally scheduled to host in 2021 before the game was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA played an All-Star Game that season in Atlanta, a one-day event that was panned by many of the top players.
Indianapolis was named as the host city for 2024 at the time the 2021 All-Star Weekend was canceled. The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is set for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home arena of the Indiana Pacers since it opened in 1999.
The format for the game is expected to remain the same as it has been since 2020. Starters will be selected by a weighted vote of fans, players and media and teams will be drafted before the game by the top vote-getters from the Eastern and Western conferences.
How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star Game will again be broadcast by TNT in 2024. The channel is available on cable and most live TV streaming services. It will be the 22nd consecutive year the game is aired by TNT. Game time has not yet been finalized.
The All-Star Game is the final event of All-Star Weekend, which will include the All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 16.
All-Star Saturday Night, which includes the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, will be held at nearby Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, to allow for more in-arena attendance.
History of the NBA All-Star Game in Indiana
Indianapolis last hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 1985 at the now-demolished Hoosier Dome. It marked the first time in the game's history it was held outside the host's primary arena. Ralph Sampson of the Houston Rockets scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds to earn the All-Star MVP trophy in the Western Conference's 140-129 win.
But 1985 was the second time the NBA All-Star Game was played in Indiana. In 1953, the then-Fort Wayne Pistons hosted the game at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum — which is still open and hosts the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' NBA G League affiliate. Minneapolis Lakers star George Mikan scored 22 points to win MVP honors as the Western Division took a 79-75 victory.