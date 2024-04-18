When is the NBA MVP winner announced?
League honors are around the corner with the 2023-24 NBA regular season officially in the rearview and the playoffs on the horizon.
By Lior Lampert
With the 2023-24 NBA regular season officially concluding, it is time to gear up for the playoffs and upcoming awards ceremonies to acknowledge the most special performers of the year.
Teams and players share the same goal of competing at the highest level to pursue a championship and hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. But personal honors are meant to pay tribute to and highlight those efforts, like the Kia NBA MVP Award.
MVP, short for Most Valuable Player, is perhaps the league's most prestigious individual accolade. It represents how much of an impact one person had on the success of an entire organization throughout the regular season. But when is the winner announced?
While there is no official set date, we can make a fair estimate based on past results. Last year's winner, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who is officially ineligible for NBA honors this season after failing to meet the 65-game rule the league implemented as part of the new collective bargaining agreement because of a knee injury that required surgery, was named MVP on May 2, 2023. Denver Nuggets center and presumed favorite to earn the distinction for a third time in four seasons, Nikola Jokic, received his second consecutive award on May 9, 2022.
We should know who wins the 2023-24 MVP sometime in early May if recent history is any indication. However, there is a new procedure as a result of the 65-game that prolongs the voting process, per NBA insider Marc Stein. And that could impact the timeline of the announcement.
Players in consideration for this year's MVP award are Jokic, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder floor general Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum, and New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson.