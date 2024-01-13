When was the last time a NFL Playoff game was postponed for weather?
A storm in Buffalo has caused the NFL to postpone the Steelers-Bills playoff matchup, but when was the last time a postseason game was delayed due to weather?
By Kinnu Singh
The 2023 NFL postseason was set to kick off with the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park at 1 p.m. ET. on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans.
The matchup will be postponed due to inclement weather in the Buffalo area. The game is now scheduled to take place on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The Buffalo area is expecting heavy snow and winds up to 65 mph. As the region prepares for the storm, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she is instituting a full travel ban in Erie County starting at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
During a news conference, Hochul emphasized that the decision was not made because of playing conditions, but instead for the safety of everyone in the area. The travel ban would make it difficult for the teams, fans, and stadium staff to travel safely.
"As most know, there are hundreds of deputies, from not only the sheriff's office, but others that assist on game day," Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said. "They need to be assisting in the middle of a snowstorm, helping those in need, not directing traffic at a football stadium ... None of us want to see that many vehicles on the road tomorrow morning trying to get to a football stadium knowing that the conditions are going to be as bad as they are."
When was the last time a NFL playoff game was postponed for weather?
Snow and frigid temperatures have always been an expected and alluring part of playoff football, but there have been conditions that have caused games to be rescheduled in the past.
Coincidentally, the last NFL postseason game to be postponed due to weather also included the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2016 Divisional Playoff matchup between the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs was moved from 1:05 p.m. ET to 8:20 p.m. ET due to an ice storm. The Steelers were the visiting team in that game as well, but they managed to pull off an 18-16 victory with six field goals from kicker Chris Boswell.
Leaving Buffalo with another postponed victory may be difficult for Pittsburgh this time around, as they'll face the Bills without star pass rusher T.J. Watt.