When was the last time Dallas Stars won the Stanley Cup?
By Marci Rubin
After defeating the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Dallas Stars advanced to the Conference Finals. The Stars will play the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. The Stars are the top seed from the Central Division, giving them home-ice advantage over the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.
With 113 points in the 2023-24 NHL regular season, the Stars racked up the most points in the Western Conference. Only the New York Rangers had more points in the league, with 114. The playoffs are a different beast, but the Stars have lived up to their dominant regular season so far with consistency. As they power through the rounds of the playoffs, there’s hope for a Stanley Cup win.
Dallas Stars Stanley Cup Playoffs history
The Stars franchise was founded in 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars. Ahead of the 1993-1994 season, the organization moved to Texas. The Dallas Stars have won the Stanley Cup once in the 56-year history of their franchise. Their lone Cup win was in 1999.
As a franchise, they have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs 36 times. The Stars have made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons. It hasn’t been long since the Stars reached the Conference Finals. Just last year, they made it to the Western Conference Final, where they were defeated by the Golden Knights, who went on to win the Cup.
The Stars have made it to the Stanley Cup Final five times in history, with four losses in the Final series. 2020 was the last time the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final when they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it’s been much longer since they won. If they advance to the Stanley Cup Final and win, it would be the Stars’ first Cup win this century.
With just one Cup win in franchise history, the Stars are hungry for another. Could 2024 be the year the Stars go all the way?