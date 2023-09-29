When was the last time Ole Miss beat LSU?
The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers are both ranked top 25 teams, setting up for one of the best games of the week. When was the last time Ole Miss beat LSU?
Lane Kiffin and the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels will soon have to face off against the No. 13 ranked LSU Tigers. This will be a must-watch game as both of these teams have hopes of playing in the national championship.
Lane Kiffin is hoping his Ole Miss team can put everything together and finish the season with respect, instead of letting fans and everyone alike down. Now in his fourth season with Ole Miss, Kiffin needs to prove himself in this LSU matchup, but the odds don't seem to favor his squad much.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are hoping to add to a win-streak of three games after starting the season 0-1 versus the Florida State Seminoles. After barely beating Arkansas last week in a 34-31 victory, the Tigers hope to neutralize Ole Miss.
On Saturday, they will play against each other for the 105th time, marking another game in the series called the "Magnolia Bowl."
When was the last time Ole Miss beat LSU?
These teams match up quite often, but the last time Ole Miss beat LSU was on Oct. 23, 2021, when the then-No. 11-ranked Ole Miss Rebels beat the unranked LSU Tigers, 31-17.
This game wasn't even as close as it seemed from the score, with Matt Corral going 19-for-24 with 186 yards and a touchdown. LSU couldn't stop their running game, and Ole Miss ended up with 265 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Ole Miss Rebels' all-time record vs. LSU Tigers
Ole Miss and LSU have a long history of facing each other, now going into the 105th game. They first started playing each other on Dec. 3, 1894, and have continued, with their most recent game on Oct. 22, 2022.
In the last 104 matchups, the winner has mostly been the LSU Tigers, now holding a record of 64-37-3. But it's always been a tough rivalry, and now with both of these teams finally being contenders again, it's set up to be a very good game for both teams.