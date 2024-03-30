When was the last time we had back-to-back national champions in March Madness?
The UConn Huskies are trying to do something that hasn't been done in a long, long time.
By Josh Wilson
Six years into his tenure coaching the UConn Huskies men's basketball team, Dan Hurley has found his stride. The team has made the March Madness tournament in four consecutive years, winning it all in 2023. Now, they're after a big one: A repeat title.
UConn went 34-3 overall and 18-2 in the conference this season. They have their first real test in the tournament on Saturday with No. 3 seed Illinois in their way.
Going back-to-back is a huge challenge. Getting through the massive selection of contenders not just once but twice is huge. The second time around, the target on your back is massive. Hurley does have a secret weapon, though: His undies.
Here's the history of who they'd join in the books as a repeat champion.
Last back-to-back national champion in college basketball
The last team to go back-to-back in March Madness was the Florida Gators led by head coach Billy Donovan. Those teams had familiar names that went on to find professional success, including Al Horford, Corey BRewer, Joakim Noah, Marreeese Speights, and Chandler Parsons. Of course, Donovan himself became a notable head coach, too.
Every back-to-back national champion in college basketball
School
Years
Oklahoma A&M
1945/46
Kentucky
1948/49
San Francisco
1955/56
Cincinnati
1961/62
UCLA
1964/65
UCLA
1967-1973 (7 straight)
Duke
1991/92
Florida
2007/08
Remarkably is, of course, John Wooden's UCLA Bruins that won a back-to-back title in 1964 and '65, and then started a run of seven straight a few years later. Wooden and the team won a final in 1975 to round out his 10 banners.
There was a lengthy drought from 1992 until 2008 between back-to-back champions, 16 years, interestingly, exactly equidistant in terms of years as we are from the Billy Donovan-led Florida Gators now.
Before that, the gap between UCLA and Duke back-to-backs was 19 years.