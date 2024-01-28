When will Doc Rivers debut as the Milwaukee Bucks head coach?
After officially being named the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, when will Doc Rivers debut with the team?
By Lior Lampert
During today’s NCAA men’s basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum (home of the Milwaukee Bucks), the newly-signed head coach of the Bucks Doc Rivers was welcomed by the fans.
From 1980-1983, Rivers spent three seasons at Marquette, operating as the team’s starting point guard.
On Saturday, Rivers and the Bucks held his introductory press conference with the media, where he highlighted that the connection to his alma mater played a role in his decision to coach the Bucks.
While the Bucks have given Rivers a chance to get reacquainted with the Milwaukee faithful, interim head coach Joe Prunty has kept the ship afloat for two games following the dismissal of Adrian Griffin.
Prunty will coach Saturday's game when the Bucks host the New Orleans Pelicans. However, when will Rivers claim his spot on the bench as the team’s head coach?
Doc Rivers set to make Milwaukee Bucks debut vs. Denver Nuggets
Per ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers will make his Bucks coaching debut on Monday, Jan. 29, when Milwaukee travels to Denver to face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
Before being named the head coach of the Bucks, Rivers was part of ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast team, but he had also been working with the franchise as an “informal consultant to Griffin,” per Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
Currently ninth on the NBA’s list for most wins by a head coach (1,097), Rivers spent 24 seasons as a head coach for the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers before taking his talents to the broadcasting booth and ultimately landing with the Bucks.
Now, he is in charge of guiding the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and company to an NBA Championship.