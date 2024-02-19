When will LeBron James retire? Chatter gets louder at All-Star Game
LeBron James set a record with his 20th All-Star Game selection. Before the game, the 39-year-old discussed trades, retirement and how much longer he'll be with the Los Angeles Lakers.
By Kinnu Singh
In the star-studded glow of the NBA All-Star Game, there is one name that stands above all others. LeBron James, who passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the record books with his 20th All-Star selection this season, has been synonymous with basketball excellence for decades. His journey from the high school phenom of St. Vincent-St.Mary to the zenith of basketball is a tale that been woven since the turn of the century.
The All-Star Game is meant to be a celebration, but during this year's midseason showcase, James provided a solemn reminder of athletic mortality. As the Los Angeles Lakers star addressed reporters on Saturday, the conversation turned to James' future.
LeBron James discusses retirement and future with the Los Angeles Lakers
While James didn't provide a final date, he reaffirmed what the world has already known: the end of his reign is near.
"I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left," James said. "I know it's not that many."
The 39-year-old first hinted at retirement after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals last season. James had just scored a career-high 31 points in one half, with an overall tally of 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
"We'll see what happens going forward," James said last May. "Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."
He ultimately returned to the Lakers for his 21st season, and he has kept the Lakers in playoff contention with an average of 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Since winning a championship in 2020, Los Angeles has ended each of the past three seasons in unceremonious fashion. Trade rumors began circulating last week after ESPN reported that the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers inquired about trading for James. A trade never happened, and James stated his commitment to Los Angeles on Sunday.
"I am a Laker," James told reporters. "I’m happy. I’ve been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way. ... We’ll see. I don’t know how it’s going to end. But it’s coming. It’s coming for sure."
The four-time champion is in his sixth year with the Lakers and will have a decision to make soon. He holds a $51.4 million player option that would allow him an opportunity to opt-out of professional basketball following the 2023-24 season.
Would James want a farewell tour? All-time greats like Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant announced their final lap across the nation's hardwood courts. Others, like Tim Duncan, made no announcement and shocked the basketball world with retirement.
"There’s times where I feel I owe it to my fans that have been along this journey with me for two decades-plus, to give them that moment," James said, h/t the Washington Post. "But the other side: I’ve never been that great with accepting praise. It’s a weird feeling for me. I’ve never really talked about it much. It’s a weird feeling for me. I’ve seen Mike’s [farewell tour]. I’ve seen Kobe’s. I’ve seen a lot of guys. I don’t know if I would feel great about it. Maybe it’s the only child in me."
Perhaps James' biggest incentive to continue playing is his desire to play with his son, Bronny James, who is eligible to enter the 2024 NBA Draft this June. The Lakers have been "willing to explore" the possibility of adding the younger James to their roster next season, according to The Athletic.