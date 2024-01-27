Which NFL teams have never played in the Super Bowl?
Any NFL team that talks about goals going into a given season will most likely tell you that the ultimate endgame is the same: to win the Super Bowl. That, of course, is only possible for one of the 32 franchises in the league. But nonetheless, it's what every team goes into each season striving toward.
Some franchises have achieved that goal far more than others. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied atop the NFL historical record books with six Super Bowl wins apiece. Just behind them is the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers as the only other franchises to accrue five Super Bowl victories.
On the flip side of that, however, there are also some teams that have never even been close to the Super Bowl. Namely, there are four teams that have still not yet even played in the Super Bowl as we head into Super Bowl 58.
NFL teams that have never played in the Super Bowl
The four NFL teams that haven't played in the Super Bowl are the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Three of the four teams have made it to conference championship games, but all have fallen short of winning the conference to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Texans are the one team that has yet to play in the AFC Championship Game, having only ever made it to the Divisional Round in their playoff history.
The Browns last played in the AFC Championship Game in 1989, which resulted in a 37-21 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Lions last made the NFC Championship Game in 1992 when they suffered a deflating 41-10 loss to Washington. The Jaguars have actually made the AFC Championship Game an impressive three times since the franchise's inception in 1995, doing so in their second-ever season in 1996 and most recently in 2017-18, which resulted in a heartbreaking 24-20 loss to the New England Patriots.
Which NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl?
In total there are 12 teams who have never won a Super Bowl, though eight have played in them. Here's a look at the 12 franchises still looking for a Lombardi Trophy, the number of times they've been in the Big Game and fallen short, and their last appearance in the Super Bowl:
NFL Team
Number of Super Bowl Appearances
Last Super Bowl Appearance
Arizona Cardinals
1
2005
Atlanta Falcons
2
2017
Buffalo Bills
4
1994
Carolina Panthers
2
2016
Cincinnati Bengals
3
2022
Cleveland Browns
0
Never
Detroit Lions
0
Never
Houston Texans
0
Never
Jacksonville Jaguars
0
Never
Los Angeles Chargers
1
1995
Minnesota Vikings
4
1977
Tennessee Titans
1
2000