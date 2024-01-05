Which NFL teams play on Saturday in Week 18?
The final week of the NFL regular season kicks off on Saturday with a pair of games featuring teams in the playoff picture. Which squads will play on ESPN?
The NFL has started to market Week 18 as its season finale and it is a fitting title in TV parlance. The final 16 games of the regular season will help sew up the final playoff berths, setting the stage for an epic postseason run.
Week 18 kicks off on ESPN, whose Monday Night Football package wraps up with a doubleheader featuring games that kick off at 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET. After the dramatic finish from last Saturday's game between Detroit and Dallas, ESPN is hoping its strong late schedule finishes with a bang as four AFC teams take the field.
Which NFL Teams Will Play On Saturday In Week 18?
The doubleheader kicks off in Baltimore as the 13-3 Ravens play host to their bitter rivals, the 9-7 Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore sewed up home field with ease in a dominating win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, which should lead the Ravens to rest some of their key players ahead of the playoff run.
The Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks behind a strong game from Mason Rudolph. A win on Saturday will keep Pittsburgh in the playoff hunt but they will need some help in the form of a loss from either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Buffalo Bills on Sunday to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2021.
The nightcap takes place in Indianapolis as the 9-7 Colts host the 9-7 Houston Texans with a playoff spot on the line. The winner of the contest advances to the postseason and has a shot at the AFC South title if Jacksonville loses in Tennessee on Sunday while the loser is eliminated from the playoff hunt.
This will be the first primetime action for both teams this season and gives the nation a chance to see Texans' rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has played a big role in elevating Houston to the brink of the postseason. Both teams are coming off of wins in Week 17 and look far different than they did in their previous meeting back in Week 2, when the Colts picked up a 31-20 victory in Houston.
What channel are the Saturday night NFL games on?
The Steelers vs. Ravens showdown with Pittsburgh fighting for its playoff lives will be on ABC and ESPN simultaneously with live streaming available through ESPN+. It will be an ABC/ESPN doubleheader too with the broadcaster for Monday Night Football also airing Texas vs. Colts on Saturday night in primetime.