Which teams could trade back from Top 10 of the draft? Latest rumors confirm candidates
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed the seven teams in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft willing to trade down.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally upon us, and this has the makings to be the most chaotic edition in recent history. That's because there are a lot of conflicting reports and smokescreen on who each team is prioritizing drafting out of college. Not only that, but there's the potential that six quarterbacks can be taken in the first round, four of which could potentially go within the first 10 picks.
The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots hold the first three picks of the first round, respectively. But there are teams further down the board, such as the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders who all have a need at quarterback.
Not only that, but there could be other teams looking to trade up into the top 10 to get a wide receiver, defensive player, or an offensive tackle above their competition. With that, phones will be ringing more than they have throughout the past couple of weeks to see if a deal can be made to move up.
So, who's open for business?
All rumored Top 10 teams open to trading down in 2024 NFL Draft
According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, there are seven teams in the top 10 that are open to trading down at varying degrees -- the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Bears (No. 9 pick), and New York Jets.
Out of all of those teams, the Chargers deemed most open to trade down are the Chargers. This is a new regime with head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, and they molded the team in their image. That meant the team moved on from wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and running back Austin Ekeler. Moving down to garner more picks would be beneficial for a team like the Chargers.
The attention will be on the Patriots with the No. 3 overall pick. Reports indicated that the team was open to fielding calls from other organizations to make them an offer. The thing is, that offer hasn't come in yet. But, the Giants and Vikings are the main teams linked to the Patriots, as they both look to nab North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
The Patriots, Chargers, and Cardinals could all be the teams to call that are in need of a quarterback, and all could benefit.
The Bears, meanwhile, could pick up more draft capital by moving down. As of this writing, Chicago has just four picks this entire weekend (two in first round, one in third round, one in fourth round). Picking up more picks to bring in more young players would be beneficial for them.
As for the Titans and Jets, Fowler deems them "soft opens" for trade downs. The Titans could get one of the top offensive tackles in the draft by staying put at the seventh-overall pick, while the Jets could potentially move up to get a playmaker or a lineman for quarterback Aaron Rodgers
This NFL Draft has the makings to be the most dramatic in recent years, due in part to the potential to trades. Make sure to get your food, snacks, and beverages ready, because it sounds like you won't want to miss this year's draft.