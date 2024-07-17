White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham drawing interest from Phillies, Royals
By Curt Bishop
Tommy Pham has bounced around throughout his career—the veteran outfielder started with the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2014 and has spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks.
But could the 36-year-old, currently with the Chicago White Sox, be heading somewhere new soon? He's certainly a player to keep an eye on at the trade deadline, as several teams will likely be interested in acquiring the veteran right-handed bat. Two teams are standing out already.
According to Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals have shown interest in Pham.
Phillies, Royals would find value in Tommy Pham
Pham would be a huge addition for both the Royals and the Phillies. Philadelphia recently let go of Whit Merrifield, who didn't pan out as their right-handed platoon bat. So, they could be in the market to add another bat to their mix. Pham would fit the mold of what they need.
The Royals could also use another right-handed bat and somebody who could be used as a fourth outfielder. Given that Pham is on a one-year deal, he would be a pure rental for any team that tries to trade for him—and as such, he should not come at a terribly high price.
Pham also brings clubhouse leadership and a competitive fire to a team, which could provide a morale boost among players. He has shown a tendency to play with a bit of an edge, which would be beneficial for a ballclub as well.
Pham is hitting .264 with four home runs, 16 RBIs and a .707 OPS with the South Siders this season. The White Sox are an obvious seller and need to capitalize on the opportunity to trade him while they still can. He played a key role in getting the Diamondbacks to the World Series last October and could provide that boost for the Phillies and Royals, two teams that are clear contenders.