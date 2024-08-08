3 dream Pedro Grifol replacements that can maybe fix the White Sox
After months of waiting, the Chicago White Sox finally did it. They waited until the team snapped what wound up being an AL record-tying 21-game losing streak to fire Pedro Grifol.
Grifol's job was certainly going to be done after this season, the only question was if the White Sox would do it during the season or in the offseason. They chose the former. Now, attention turns to who's next.
This is a job that's going to be a difficult sell. Yes, there are only 30 of these jobs out there, but 29 of them are more appealing. The White Sox might finish with the worst record in MLB history this season, and then proceed to trade stars like Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. in the offseason. The team is pathetic now, and could look even worse on paper in 2025. Just think about that.
While the White Sox dream Grifol replacements might not be interested in the job, they should do whatever they can to try and convince one of them to come aboard. Any of these three would get White Sox fans somewhat excited.
3) The White Sox can hope to catch lightning in a bottle with A.J. Pierzynski
The White Sox can go out of the box for this hire. Why not go out and hire someone like A.J. Pierzynski, who, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "has quietly emerged as a serious candidate to manage the Chicago White Sox in 2025 if they dismiss manager Pedro Grifol."
An easy con to identify here is that Pierzynski has never managed or even coached before, but is that the end of the world? The White Sox can hire an experienced bench coach to help him out, and Pierzynski can help in many different ways.
Being a 19-year MLB veteran, Pierzynski can relate to the players even if he hasn't managed. He's been in just about any situation possible, and even won a World Series with the White Sox. He knows the game, plus, it's not as if Pierzynski has been out of the game completely. He's been broadcasting and podcasting.
Is he guaranteed to hit? Of course not. Would he bring some much-needed excitement to a desperate fan base? Absolutely. Is there the slightest bit of hope that Pierzynski can be their long-term solution in the dugout? I don't see why not. It's out of the box, but it's a move fans can conceivably get behind, and can wind up panning out. It can't end up going much worse than it did with Grifol.
2) The White Sox can look to Ozzie Guillen to get the franchise back on track
If the White Sox really want to sell their fan base that they're headed in the right direction, is there a better hire they can make than Ozzie Guillen? I mean, White Sox fans have seen Guillen win at the highest level with this organization.
Guillen spent eight seasons with the White Sox as their manager, going 678-617 in that span. He had five winning seasons, won two division titles, and, of course, the 2005 World Series.
Whether the White Sox would be willing to hire Guillen when he has called them out time and time again this season remains to be seen, but shouldn't they want to hear constructive criticism? Clearly their process isn't working, and perhaps Guillen can help steer them in the right direction. Guillen can bring some much-needed fire to the team, and while he likely wouldn't be in it for the long haul, can help their younger players develop for a couple of years at the very least.
1) Skip Schumaker is the home run hire that the White Sox need to try to make
Skip Schumaker is another option that has been linked to the White Sox by Nightengale.
"One name that is floating around internally as a potential replacement in 2025 is Skip Schumaker, manager of the Miami Marlins."
If, and it feels like a big if, a Schumaker hire is possible, the White Sox should give him a blank check and try to convince him to come aboard. This is the best hire they can make of somewhat realistic candidates.
The Miami Marlins are a mess, but that's hardly Schumaker's fault. In his first year with the team, the Marlins somehow made the postseason despite a putrid run differential, highlighted by Schumaker's mastery in one-run games. He constantly pushed the right buttons and got an undermanned team to October. He won the NL Manager of the Year as a result.
Since he had his option year removed from his contract, Schumaker will be a free agent at the end of this season. That's great news for the White Sox, but would Schumaker choose them over any other team with a vacancy? That's the million dollar question.
He's young, he's proven, he even has some White Sox ties since he played for Tony La Russa, a current senior advisor in the organization. It'd be a perfect hire for the White Sox. It's all about whether Schumaker is interested.