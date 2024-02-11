Who are the announcers for Super Bowl 58? Broadcast history
Super Bowl LVIII is set to be broadcast on CBS this Sunday. Which announcers will be calling the game?
Super Bowl LVIII is set to be a very fun game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on Sunday. The game is full of star power, whether it involves Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce or a shot of Taylor Swift in the stands.
The NFL rotates which network airs the Super Bowl as part of its broadcast contracts with its four traditional partners of ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX and NBC. This season's Super Bowl will air on CBS, which last aired the big game during the 2020 COVID season.
Who are the announcers for Super Bowl 58, Chiefs-49ers?
CBS' lead broadcast crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth to call the action. Tracy Wolfson will be joined by Evan Washburn on the sidelines to cover both teams while Gene Steratore will be on hand as the network's rules analyst.
There will also be a kids-themed alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon for the first time. Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson will be in the booth on Nick and will collaborate with popular animated characters like Spongebob Squarepants, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks.
Who announced the Super Bowl last year?
Last year's Super Bowl broadcast was aired on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen called the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the first Super Bowl for both announcers.
Who announced the last Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl?
The previous Super Bowl meeting between the Chiefs and 49ers also aired on Fox in February of 2020. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were in the booth for that game in their final Super Bowl broadcast for FOX before moving to ESPN prior to the 2022 season.
Who has announced the most Super Bowls?
The man who announced the most Super Bowls is Pat Summerall, who covered 16 of them over the course of his illustrious career. Summerall worked the very first Super Bowl as a sideline reporter for CBS and called his final one for FOX in 2002 when he did play-by-play of Super Bowl XXXVI with longtime partner John Madden.
Super Bowl rotation: ABC/ESPN back in the fold soon
ESPN/ABC have not broadcast the Super Bowl in English since 2006, but are welcomed back into the rotation soon here, expected to have the rights to Super Bowl LXI in 2027. That means each network will start to get the big game once every four years instead of once every three as it's been.