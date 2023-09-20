Who are the most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague?
EuroLeague is known for its passionate fanbases and rowdy home crowds, but who are the most popular and successful teams in this competition's storied history?
Most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague: 4. Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Cumulative Social Following: 3,400,000
Continental Titles: 1
Domestic League Titles: 13
Domestic Cups: 14
Total Score: 4,800,000
We’re staying in Istanbul as Efes’ rivals Fenerbahce Beko are the next most popular team. Their success is much more recent and less historic. They won their only EuroLeague title in 2017, defeating Real Madrid and Olympiacos in the Final Four. Serbian legend Zeljko Obradovic led them to that title and also helped build most of their popularity.
The main reason they are ahead of Efes, though, and other EuroLeague teams, is because of their social followings. They have 1.1 million followers on Facebook and Twitter and 1.2 million on Instagram. They have the second-highest cumulative social following out of the 18 EuroLeague teams and also, they’ve got their sights set on winning the EuroLeague crown this season.
Scottie Wilbekin, Tyler Dorsey, Yam Madar, Marko Guduric, Nigel Hayes-Davis, Dyshawn Pierre, and Jonathan Motley are ready to push this team past the playoffs — where they got eliminated by Olympiacos last season — and to the EuroLeague Final Four. With former Zeljko Obradovic assistant coach Dimitris Itoudis at the helm, they’ll always be in the position possible to make that happen.