Who are the most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague?
EuroLeague is known for its passionate fanbases and rowdy home crowds, but who are the most popular and successful teams in this competition's storied history?
Most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague: 3. Maccabi Tel Aviv
Cumulative Social Following: 430,600
Continental Titles: 6
Domestic League Titles: 56
Domestic Cups: 55
Total Score: 5,930,600
Fenerbahce was thrust into the top five most popular EuroLeague teams due to their massive social followings, and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv is the exact opposite of that. Their paltry social following of 430,600 is only the 12th-best and easily the smallest of the top five teams. They are in the top five due to their domestic dominance back home in Israel. Their 111 total domestic trophies are well ahead of the rest of the field, and they’ve also got six EuroLeague trophies to go with that.
Interestingly, this domestic dominance has waned over the past decade. There have been five other Israeli Basketball Premier League champions since the 2012-13 season. This is not incredibly surprising. Maccabi did win the 2013-14 EuroLeague championship under head coach David Blatt but has not made the EuroLeague Final Four since then. After that championship, they made the playoffs the following season but did not return to the playoffs again until the 2021-22 season.
Maccabi did make the playoffs last season thanks to their dynamic core of Lorenzo Brown, Wade Baldwin, and Bonzie Colson. They went five games with AS Monaco Basket but came up short. They are essentially running it back for the 2023-24 season and will be looking to make their first Final Four appearance since their championship a decade ago.