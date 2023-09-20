Who are the most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague?
EuroLeague is known for its passionate fanbases and rowdy home crowds, but who are the most popular and successful teams in this competition's storied history?
Most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague: 2. FC Barcelona
Cumulative Social Following: 2,854,200
Continental Titles: 2
Domestic League Titles: 20
Domestic Cups: 33
Total Score: 6,154,200
Better known for their football, FC Barcelona remains one of the most popular EuroLeague teams. This position is largely driven by their Facebook following of 2.2 million but also the club’s success. They have won two EuroLeague titles and also played a part in developing some of the biggest names in European basketball.
Both Pau and Marc Gasol played for Barcelona before crossing the Atlantic and coming to the NBA. Orlando Magic legend Fran Vasquez also played for Barcelona as did NBA one-hit wonder Juan Carlos Navarro. Also known as “La Bomba,” Navarro was on both Barcelona teams that won EuroLeague titles in 2003 and 2010. That 2010 squad also had Erazem Lorbek and Ricky Rubio. The new head coach for the upcoming season, Roger Grimau, was also on the 2010 team.
FC Barcelona has made the last three EuroLeague Final Fours but they have come up short in all three of them. They lost in the 2021 title game, and in the semifinals in 2022 and 2023. They scaled back their budget this season and star forward Nikola Mirotic left the club and signed with Olimpia Milan. They’ve brought in Willy Hernangomez and Jabari Parker to replace him.
Tomas Satoransky, Nicolas Laprovittola, Alex Abrines, and Rokas Jokubaitis are some names NBA fans may recognize who is also on this squad and still believe they can win the EuroLeague title next season.